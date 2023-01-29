...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills between 10 and 20 below zero Cache Valley
and I-15 corridor from Brigham City to the Idaho border. 20 to
30 below zero for the I-84 from Tremonton to Snowville.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening
to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those with travel plans through Monday
afternoon along the I-84 corridor should be prepared for snow
covered roads and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Carry a
winter survival kit as very cold wind chills in remote areas
along I-84 tonight into Monday morning will be dangerous in the
event of car trouble.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
1 of 4
FILE - Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, central London, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party chairman over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury.
In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote he had been forced to act after promising at the start of his tenure that his government “would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”
There was no immediate comment from Zahawi.
Zahawi, the founder of polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities, but argued his error was “careless and not deliberate.”
The British media reported the settlement came to almost 5 million pounds ($6.2 million).
Zahawi headed the U.K. Treasury from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister. Sunak said the decision had come at the end of an investigation into the party chairman’s financial dealings by the government’s independent standards adviser.
The report by Laurie Magnus found Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard” for the ministerial code and the required standards “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behavior” in public life.
The investigation into his affairs by HMRC, the U.K’s tax office, centered around the sale of some £27 million ($33.4 million) in shares in YouGov.
The probe began in April 2021, but Zahawi did not declare it when he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer more than a year later.
The Magnus report found there should have been an understanding from the outset the matter was serious.
Zahawi previously worked as vaccines minister in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a nine-month stint as education minister.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
