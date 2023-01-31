Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Britain's police chiefs promised a “cultural change” on Tuesday as they apologized to families of the victims in the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, the U.K.'s worst sports disaster which saw 97 people killed during a crush of soccer fans at an overcrowded stadium.

“For what happened, as a senior policing leader, I profoundly apologize. Policing got it badly wrong," said Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the College of Policing’s chief executive officer, said as the body published a response to a 2017 report into the experiences of victims' families.


