This handout combination photo provided by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 shows Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. The father of a British woman who has been missing for two weeks with her partner and newborn baby has appealed for her to contact police. Police say they are “increasingly concerned for the welfare” of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and the infant. Detectives say Marten, 35, gave birth a day or two before the couple and baby left their broken-down car by the side of a highway in northwest England on Jan. 5.

LONDON (AP) — The father of a British woman who has been missing for two weeks with her partner and newborn baby appealed Thursday for her to contact police.

Police say they are “increasingly concerned for the welfare” of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and the infant. Detectives say Marten, 35, gave birth a day or two before the couple and baby left their broken-down car by the side of a highway in northwest England on Jan. 5. The car was later found in flames by firefighters.


