LONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday they have launched a major search for a two-month-old baby after officers arrested the infant's mother and her boyfriend who had been missing since January.

Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had been on the run since the baby was born in early January. They have been spotted around the country, and police said they sought to avoid being detected by paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.


