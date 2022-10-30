Britain Politics Hacking

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The British government insisted Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister.

 Alastair Grant - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister.

The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service.


