FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Britain's press watchdog on Friday, June 30, 2023 found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
FILE - Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio's "The Grand Tour" season two premiere screening and party at Duggal Greenhouse on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. Britain's press watchdog on Friday, June 30, 2023 found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Britain's press watchdog on Friday, June 30, 2023 found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
FILE - Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio's "The Grand Tour" season two premiere screening and party at Duggal Greenhouse on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. Britain's press watchdog on Friday, June 30, 2023 found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
LONDON (AP) — A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
The column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in December described how he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level.” He said she used "vivid bedroom promises" to turn Harry into a “warrior of woke” and controlled him like a sock puppet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.