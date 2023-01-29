...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
AP
UK prime minister fires his party chairman, accused of settling settled an unpaid tax bill while he was Treasury chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.