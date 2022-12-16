Britain Royals Racism

FILE - Charity leader Ngozi Fulani, centre left, attends a reception held by Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort, in Buckingham Palace, in London, Nov. 29, 2022. A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 and promised to educate herself about racism. Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani in a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.”

 Kin Cheung - staff, AP Pool

LONDON (AP) — A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person Friday and promised to educate herself about racism.

Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.”


