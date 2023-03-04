Argentina Britain Falklands

FILE - The Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano sinks amid orange life rafts holding survivors in the South Atlantic Ocean, May 1, 1982, after being torpedoed by the British Royal Navy. The government of Argentina informed Britain on Thursday, March 2, 2023, that it has ended a cooperation pact signed in 2016 between the two countries and called on London to talks to discuss the sovereignty of the Islands.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has reasserted its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands after Argentina pulled out of a cooperation agreement and demanded new talks over the South Atlantic territory that sparked a 1982 war between the two countries.

The pronouncement came after Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said on Twitter that he informed British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about his country’s decision when the pair met on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in India last week.


