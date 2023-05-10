Britain Tabloid Lawsuit Prince Harry

FILE - Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. Prince Harry’s legal battle against the British press faces its biggest test yet and threatens to do something he said his family long feared: put a royal on the witness stand to discuss embarrassing revelations.

 Dan Charity - pool, The Sun Pool

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said it warrants compensation, at the outset of the prince's first phone hacking trial Wednesday.

The admission was made in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers' defense.


