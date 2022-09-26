UK: TikTok may face big fine over children's data protection

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok could face a 27 million-pound ($29 million) fine in the U.K. over a possible breach of U.K. data protection law by failing to protect children's privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform. The U.K. Information Commissioner's Office said Monday Sept. 26, 2022 that it has issued the social media company a legal document that precedes a potential fine.

 Kiichiro Sato

LONDON (AP) — TikTok could face a 27 million-pound ($29 million) fine in the U.K. over a possible breach of U.K. data protection law by failing to protect children's privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform.

The U.K. Information Commissioner's Office said Monday that it has issued the social media company a legal document that precedes a potential fine. It said TikTok may have processed the data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent, and processed “special category data” without legal grounds to do so.

