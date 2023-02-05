...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 meters from the city's central square.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed last year even though its forces do not fully control the region. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said five civilians were wounded in rocket attacks during the night in the city of Druzhkivka and that the town of Avdiivka and its outskirts were also fired on.
In the Black Sea port of Odesa, workers labored to connect temporary generators shipped in to try to restore electricity. The city and surrounding area were plunged into darkness over the weekend following a large-scale network failure.
Grid operator Ukrenergo said that the failure involved equipment “repeatedly repaired” after Russia’s savage strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, and that residents should brace themselves for lengthy blackouts.
As of Sunday afternoon, about 280,000 customers remained without power, said prime minister Denis Shmyhal.
