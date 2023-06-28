In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Donetsk Regional Administration, a man stands on a street in front of a shop and restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, paramedics move an injured man into an ambulance near the restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Ukraine accuses local man of directing missile strike that killed 10 at popular pizza restaurant
Ukraine’s counterintelligence service arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct a deadly missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, in a city in east Ukraine, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers searched through the destroyed building’s rubble
In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, people clear the rubble in a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, people clear the rubble on the roof of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
A man drives through the village of Kozatske, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The collapsed Kakhovka Dam is seen in Russian-occupied area in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
A view of the village of Kozatske, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
A man passes by a damaged car after Russian shelling in the village of Kozatske, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded another 61 people, Ukraine's National Police said, in the latest bombardment of a Ukrainian city — a tactic Russia has used heavily in the 16-month-old war.
