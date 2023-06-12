Ukrainian servicemen help rush to safety an injured civilian evacuee who had came under fire from Russian forces while trying to flee by boat from the Russian-occupied east bank of a flooded Dnieper River to Ukrainian-held Kherson, on the western bank in Kherson, Ukraine on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Houses are seen underwater in the flooded town of Oleshky, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine is swiftly evolving into long-term environmental catastrophe. It affects drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Children stand on top of a burned out Russian tank in St. Michael's Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Frank Gunn - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military officials said Monday their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces, among the first — small — successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow's more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine's flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, and she predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.
