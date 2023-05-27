...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will remain near minor flood stage
through Sunday evening before rising back into flood stage
through at least Friday.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
FILE - Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A statement released Friday, May 26, 2023, by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the counteroffensive.
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant designed to put hostilities on pause and give Moscow’s forces a respite they badly need to regroup ahead of the looming Ukrainian counteroffensive
Leo Correa - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian soldier jumping off the German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery at his position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A Ukrainian army, German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000, artillery drives to its position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A Ukrainian army, German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000, artillery is seen at its position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A Ukrainian officer prepares to fire in a German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery at his position on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A Ukrainian army, German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery fires toward Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A statement released Friday by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the counteroffensive.
