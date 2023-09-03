THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
664 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
TOOELE UTAH WEBER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, DELTA, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE,
HUNTSVILLE, LAKETOWN, LAYTON, LOGAN, MIDVALE, MORGAN, NEPHI,
OGDEN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, ROY, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, SUGARHOUSE,
TOOELE, TREMONTON, AND WOODRUFF.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend,
aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah.
This will bring the potential for multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
