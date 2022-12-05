Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a “massive missile attack” across Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings, disrupting power supplies and causing civilian casualties.

The latest barrage, which Ukrainian authorities have been anticipating for days, was a new round of punishment by Moscow as it sought to disable Ukraine's energy supplies and infrastructure as winter approaches — part of a new strategy in its nine-month war.


