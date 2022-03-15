Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine. Journalist Juan Arredondo was wounded.
Ukrainian soldiers pay the last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
A boy plays with a toy horn as he and his family who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
Early this morning, activists from Greenpeace block a rail track leading to the oil refinery in Schwedt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. With this action, Greenpeace protests against fossil imports from Russia and the indirect financing of the war in Ukraine. Crude oil from Russia arrives at the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt via the "Friendship" pipeline. Last year, the Russian energy company Rosneft took over a large part of the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt.
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.
Internally displaced rest inside a school in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Overnight, air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns around the country, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, and fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital.
Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Russian forces have continued their assault on Ukraine, firing on suburbs around the capital of Kyiv and other cities, even as the two countries held another round of diplomatic talks. The fighting is now in its third week. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died and the war has forced more than 2.8 million people to flee Ukraine.
A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
President Joe Biden travels to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign policy expert Daniel Hamilton says Biden is taking the trip to "underscore solidarity with the allies."
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian Colonel Oleg Yaschyshyn in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Yaschyshyn was killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
Two workers weld metal inside the Interpipe Steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Getting steel gas pipes to Texas oil companies and railway wheels to European high-speed train operators has been put on hold as hundreds of Interpipe’s roughly 10,000 employees in Ukraine have joined the fight against Russia. Working with a skeleton crew, some of Interpipe’s facilities are running their canteens and making metal barriers to block Russian tanks and convoys. Its bomb shelters house dozens of local families at night.
People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
The U.S. State Department warned China about supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine as President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with a top Chinese official to discuss the issue in Rome.
Firefighters pull a rope to direct the fall of a tree while working to extinguish a blaze in a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital.
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of one of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike on a military base in Yarokiv, during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
A Ukrainian woman Olga, 25, and her child Svatoslav, 2, who fled the war from Poltava region in Ukraine wait at Przemysl train station on their way to Germany, in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Internally displaced take shelter inside a school in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Overnight, air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns around the country, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, and fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital.
People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
The body of a victim on the ground after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Men cook a meal in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.
The Associated Press has learned that a pregnant woman and her baby died after Russia bombed the maternity ward where she was meant to give birth last week. AP journalists, reporting from inside the city of Mariupol, saw the attack first-hand.
A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighborhood of Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.
A firefighter catches his breath after exiting a destroyed apartment building following a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian military servicemen Rostyslav Romanchuk in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Romanchuk was killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland.
Firefighters work outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Ahead of the Ukrainian President's virtual address to Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell says the U.S. is still not doing enough to help repel Russia's invasion into Ukraine. But he also admits the U.S. is not going to enforce a no-fly zone.
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda
Efrem Lukatsky
Vadim Ghirda
Firefighters work in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky
Opera singers gathered in the center of Lviv in western Ukraine on Sunday to sing the country's national anthem.
Petros Giannakouris
Patrick Pleul
Evgeniy Maloletka
Poland has taken in more than 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine - nearly all women and children - since Russian troops invaded and unleashed attacks on hospitals, schools and residential areas.
Barricades partially block a road at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.
Felipe Dana
A resident sits outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.
Felipe Dana
Bernat Armangue
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 14, 2022.
Andreea Alexandru
Bernat Armangue
Petros Giannakouris
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
HOGP
Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian servicemen check a destroyed by shelling market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Andrew Marienko
The International Organization for Migration says more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion
President Joe Biden travels to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign policy expert Daniel Hamilton says Biden is taking the trip to "underscore solidarity with the allies."
Bernat Armangue
A couple with a child on the shoulders weals past a damaged by shelling building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Andrew Marienko
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
HOGP
People who fled the war in Ukraine leave Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris
Bernat Armangue
Women walk next to debris of damaged shops after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Felipe Dana
Eugene Sabadyr
Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment building bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Felipe Dana
A child who fled the war in Ukraine waits in a bus after arriving to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris
Vadim Ghirda
The U.S. State Department warned China about supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine as President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with a top Chinese official to discuss the issue in Rome.
People cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Evgeniy Maloletka
Vadim Ghirda
Vadim Ghirda
