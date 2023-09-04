Russia Ukraine War Defense Minister

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Press Office, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov shows his resignation letter addressed to the Parliamentary Speaker in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted a letter of resignation on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be replaced and named his successor.

Oleksii Reznikov’s removal follows a scandal around the defense ministry's procurement of military jackets. It was not the first similar case during the ongoing war.


