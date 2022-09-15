A Ukrainian soldier sits inside the truck in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.
Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen delivers her State of the European Union address, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Ursula von der Leyen announced a visit to Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc's support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a selfie with a police officer after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.
Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands in front of the entrance of the damaged building where he lives in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Lutsai has been living in the basement for months together with other neigbhors.
A field is covered with craters left by the shelling close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, center.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers help people for evacuation from a flooded area after what Ukrainain officials said was a Russian missile attack hit and damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Sept. 14 struck a dam of a reservoir close to Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, causing flooding in parts of the city.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers help people for evacuation from a flooded area after what Ukrainain officials said was a Russian missile attack hit and damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Sept. 14 struck a dam of a reservoir close to Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, causing flooding in parts of the city.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, workers repair the structure after the strikes damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Sept. 14 struck a dam of a reservoir close to Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, causing flooding in parts of the city.
Maria, center, hugs her parents Marina and Alexander during their first meeting after seven months since the beginning of the war in the recently retaken town of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the grave a Ukrainian soldier in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, left, speaks to his comrade near the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which contains Ukrainian soldiers who were killed during the fighting against Russians near the beginning of the war.
A view of unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances looks at the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
Andrii Iezyk shows the destroyed flat in his house in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Iezyk's family have since the beginning of the war lived without gas, water and electricity.
Svetlana Iezyk, right, Volodymyr Iezyk, left, and Andrii Iezyk gather at the entrance of their apartment in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which since the beginning of the war has been without gas, water and electricity.
A view of unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium.
Kostiantyn Liberov
Jean-Francois Badias
Leo Correa
Leo Correa
Leo Correa
Kostiantyn Liberov
Jean-Francois Badias
Jean-Francois Badias
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium after the country's forces recaptured the eastern city from Russian soldiers.
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
HOGP
HOGP
HOGP
Evgeniy Maloletka
Efrem Lukatsky
Efrem Lukatsky
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Alexandr Demyanchuk
Sergey Guneev
Alexandr Demyanchuk
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many.
Iuriy Usatyi, a Ukrainian national guard serviceman walks on the destroyed Russian APC's at the checkpoint near the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night.
“A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information - clear, verifiable information - should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.
Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest outside Izium on Thursday. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian investigators were already at work examining the site with metal detectors for any hidden explosives.
Oleg Kotenko, an official with the Ukrainian ministry tasked with reintegrating occupied territories, said videos that Russian soldiers posted on social media indicated there were likely more than 17 bodies in the mass grave.
“We haven’t counted them yet, but I think there are more than 25 or even 30,” he said.
Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building. He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble “with my own hands.”
In his address to the nation, Zelenskyy invoked the names of other Ukrainian cities where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass civilian graves and evidence of possible war crimes.
“ Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. … Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. The world must bring Russia to real responsibility for this war,” he said.
Sergei Bolvinov, a senior investigator for Ukrainian police in the eastern Kharkiv region, told British TV broadcaster Sky News that a pit contained more than 440 bodies was discovered near Izium after Kyiv’s forces swept in. He described the grave as “one of the largest burial sites in any one liberated city.”
“We know that some (of the people buried in the pit) were shot, some died from artillery fire, from so called mine-explosion traumas. Some died from airstrikes. Also, we have information that a lot of bodies have not been identified yet” Bolvinov said.
Russia’s forces left Izium and other parts of the Kharkiv region last week amid a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a rare trip outside Ukraine’s capital to watch the raising of the national flag at Izium’s city hall.
Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Yevhen Enin, said Thursday night that other evidence found after Kyiv’s sweeping advance into the Kharkiv region included multiple “torture chambers” where both Ukrainian citizens and foreigners were detained “in completely inhuman conditions.”
“We have already come across the exhumation of individual bodies, not only with traces of a violent death, but also of torture - cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning,” Enin said in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV.
He claimed that among those held at one of the sites were students from an unspecified Asian country who were captured at a Russian checkpoint as they tried to leave for Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Enin did not specify where the students were held, although he named the small cities of Balakliya and Volchansk as two locations where the alleged torture chambers were found. His account could not be immediately verified independently.
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time,” Enin said, in a reference to a Kyiv suburb where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered following the Russian army’s withdrawal from the area in March.
Earlier Thursday, Zelenskyy said that during the five months the Russians occupied the region, they “only destroyed, only deprived, only took away. They left behind devastated villages; in some of them there is not a single undamaged house. The occupiers turned schools into garbage dumps, and churches - shattered, literally turned into toilets.”
Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv and Joanna Koslowska in London contributed reporting.