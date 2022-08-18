Support Local Journalism

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand grain exports fom Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting both men Thursday far away from the front lines, in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where diplomatic efforts to help end the war will also be on the agenda.

