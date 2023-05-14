Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on his first visit to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's visit Sunday comes as he seeks further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.


