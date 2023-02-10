Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The travel, the diplomatic paperwork and out-of-pocket cost of $20,000 Sean Berube estimated spending crisscrossing Europe to gather a group of 21 Ukrainian refugees to form a hockey team of 11- and 12-year-old boys is a mere pittance compared to the payoff.

The Quebec City businessman would do it all over again in a heartbeat based on the transformation in the children’s demeanor — from worrying to wowed — Berube has witnessed over the past two weeks.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.