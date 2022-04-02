FILE- Carla del Ponte, then Member of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, attends a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday, April 2, 2022.