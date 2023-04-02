...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally up to 15 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes Monday through Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Monday
morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday afternoon
before increasing once again late Monday afternoon into Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
A Ukrainian soldier of a mobile air defence unit demonstrates his skills at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A Ukrainian soldier of a mobile air defence unit demonstrates his skills at the Antonov airport as the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, the world's biggest cargo aircraft, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, are seen in the background, in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Crews of mobile air defence units are seen at the Antonov airport as the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, the world's biggest cargo aircraft, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, is seen in the background, in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Airport workers look at the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, the world's biggest cargo aircraft, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev, left, talks to soldiers of mobile air defence units at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Ukrainian soldiers of mobile air defence units pose for a photo at the Antonov airport, in front of the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, the world's biggest cargo aircraft, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
FILE - First cars and other vehicles drive on the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after restoration works, not far from Kerch, Crimea on in Kerch, Crimea, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A top Ukrainian official on Sunday, April 2, 2023, outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
FILE - Secretary of National Security and Defense CouncilOleksiy Danilov gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Danilov, published the plan with a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, as Ukraine's military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains after more than 13 months of war to end Russia's full-scale invasion.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
FILE - Flame and smoke rise from Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, after what Russian authorities said was a bomb caused fire and partial collapse of the bridge, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A top Ukrainian official on Sunday, April 2, 2023, outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, published the plan as Ukraine's military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains after more than 13 months of war to end Russia's full-scale invasion.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognize it as Russian territory. The peninsula's future status will be a key feature in any negotiations on ending the current fighting.
The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and acknowledge other land gains made by Moscow as a condition for peace. Kyiv has ruled out any peace talks with Moscow until Russian troops leave all occupied territories, including Crimea.
Danilov suggested prosecuting Ukrainians who worked for the Moscow-appointed administration in Crimea, adding that some would face criminal charges and others would lose government pensions and be banned from public jobs.
All Russian citizens who moved to Crimea after 2014 should be expelled, and all real estate deals made under Russian rule nullified, Danilov wrote on Facebook.
As part of the plan, he also called for dismantling a 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge that Russia built to Crimea. In October, a truck bomb severely damaged the bridge, which is Europe's longest and a symbol of Moscow’s conquest of the peninsula.
Russia has repaired the damaged section of the bridge and restored the flow of supplies to Crimea, which has been a key hub for the Russian military during the war. Moscow blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the attack. Kyiv did not claim responsibility, but Ukrainian officials had repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge in the past.
Danilov also argued for renaming the city of Sevastopol, which has been the main base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the 19th century. He said it could be called Object No. 6 before the Ukrainian parliaments chooses another name, suggesting Akhtiar after a village that once stood where the city is now.
The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, shrugged off Danilov's plan as “sick.”
“It would be wrong to seriously treat comments by sick people. They must be cured, and that's what our military is doing now,” Razvozhayev told the Russian state news agency Tass.
Danilov published his plan as Ukrainian troops prepared to use newly supplied Western weapons, including dozens of battle tanks, to break through Russian defenses and reclaim occupied areas in a counteroffensive expected as early as this month.
Russia's latest rocket and artillery attacks killed four civilians and wounded 15 others since Saturday, according to the Ukrainian military. The victims included two men who died in the northern Sumy region early Sunday when a milk truck was hit.
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian shelling killed another six civilians later Sunday in Kostiantynivka, a small city in Donetsk province. The Russian barrage also damaged numerous residential buildings and wounded eight people, officials said.
In Russia-occupied Melitopol, the Moscow-installed local administration said a Ukrainian rocket barrage on Sunday struck a locomotive depot and damaged an apartment building in the southern city, wounding six civilians.
Ukrainian officials didn't take direct responsibility for that attack either. But the city’s Kyiv-appointed mayor, Ivan Fedorov, jubilantly referred to blasts at the locomotive depot as a culmination of an “explosive week for the occupiers” that featured other hits over the past few days.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the war has destroyed entire cities and killed tens of thousands of people.
Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait, reaffirming Kyiv's call to bar Russia from the Olympics, said the death toll included 262 Ukrainian athletes.
They include Vitalii Merinov, a four-time world kickboxing champion. Merinov, who had joined the Ukrainian armed forces, died Friday of wounds sustained in action, according to the mayor of the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
