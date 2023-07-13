Croatia's Mate Savic, right, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Croatia's Mate Pavic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan in the mixed doubles final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Croatia's Mate Savic, left, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Croatian soccer player Ivan Perisic, center, watches as Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan play against Croatia's Mate Savic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Croatia's Mate Savic, right, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Croatia's Mate Pavic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan in the mixed doubles final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Croatia's Mate Savic, left, and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate beating Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan to win the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Croatian soccer player Ivan Perisic, center, watches as Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan play against Croatia's Mate Savic and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final of the mixed doubles on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Kichenok earned her first major title in any format. She is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist in women’s doubles, including last year at Wimbledon.
For Pavic, it is a third Grand Slam championship in mixed doubles after titles at the 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Australian Open. In men’s doubles, Pavic is a three-time major champion, including the Wimbledon title in 2021.
Croatia soccer player Ivan Perisic was in the players' box for Thursday's match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.