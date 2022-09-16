Support Local Journalism

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The site near Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine.

