Rescue workers attempt to tow boats carrying residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
An emergency worker carries belongings of residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
People evacuated from a flooded neighborhood are seen inside a army truck as police and rescue workers stand atop the roof in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A resident is helped down from the roof of a bus after being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
Svitlana Telenda holds her dog as she is evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the damaged Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, accused Russian forces of blowing up the major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine they control, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people, and ordered residents downriver to evacuate. Russian news agency Tass quoted an unspecified Russian government official as saying the dam had “collapsed” due to damage.
Local residents carry their belongings as they evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Local residents carry their belongs as they are evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Local residents carry their belongs as they evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A local resident walks along a flooded street in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed overnight. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A local resident makes her way through a flooded road after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster.
A local resident makes her way through a flooded road after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster.
A local resident with a bike and a dog walks along the street past the buildings in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 which were flooded after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
A boy plays in a back yard in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 which was flooded after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Local residents try to ride their bikes along a flooded road after the Kakhovka dam blew overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster.
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster.
A local resident gestures near his house, which was flooded after the Russian troops blew the Kakhovka dam overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster.
Iryna Sokeryna holds her daughter Liubov Sokeryna as they take cover from Russian shelling while being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded port facilities and industrial area in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried onto the tops of military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach upstream.
The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of those ferried to safety. A woman in one raft clutched the head of her despondent daughter. A stalled military truck stuck in swelling waters raised the panic level as Red Cross teams tried to manage an orderly evacuation.
