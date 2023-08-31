Italy Racial Discrimination

FILE - Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku walks on the pitch in front of a 'no to racism' banner during the training session prior the Europa League round of 16 soccer match between Inter Milan and Getafe at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. U.N.-backed human rights experts focusing on racial discrimination called on Italy's government to do more to eliminate acts of violence, hate speech, stigmatization and harassment against Africans and people of African descent, and expressed concern that no legal cases have been brought to punish fans and others racist acts at sports events.

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts focusing on racial discrimination urged Italy's government to do more to eliminate violence, hate speech, stigmatization and harassment against Africans and people of African descent, and expressed concern that no legal cases have been brought to punish fans and others for racist acts at sports events.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, a panel of independent experts that works with the U.N.'s human rights office, also said it regrets that Italy's government hasn't provided it with an updated number of complaints and cases of racial discrimination that have been investigated and prosecuted, among other concerns.


