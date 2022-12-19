FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
FILE - A heap of coal is pictured at the coal-fired power station, Nov. 29, 2022, in Saint-Avold, eastern France. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
FILE - Demonstrators pretend to resuscitate the Earth while advocating for the 1.5 degree warming goal to survive at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 16, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
FILE - Participants watch a recorded message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the opening session of The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 26, 2022. The head of the United Nations urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
FILE - A heap of coal is pictured at the coal-fired power station, Nov. 29, 2022, in Saint-Avold, eastern France. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
FILE - Demonstrators pretend to resuscitate the Earth while advocating for the 1.5 degree warming goal to survive at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 16, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
Peter Dejong - staff, AP
FILE - Participants watch a recorded message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the opening session of The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 26, 2022. The head of the United Nations urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations on Monday urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what's needed to avert catastrophe.
Guterres blamed governments for this failure, saying “national climate plans are falling woefully short,” though he acknowledged some steps have been taken to shift the global economy away from the fossil fuel use that is largely to blame for heating up the planet.
The U.N. chief said he wants “all countries (to) make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5-degree goal and ensure support for those who need it."
Guterres said he would not relent in pushing governments to confront “this existential threat” and planned to convene a gathering of leaders in September to discuss tackling climate change.
The invitation would be open to governments, businesses and civil society, he said. “The price of entry is non-negotiable — credible, serious and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis.”
“It will be a no-nonsense summit,” Guterres said, adding: “There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters or repackaging of announcements of previous years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.