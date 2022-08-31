Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

GENEVA (AP) — China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years.

The report seeks “urgent attention” from the U.N. and the world community to rights violations in Beijing's campaign to root out terrorism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.