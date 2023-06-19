Water flows over the collapsed Kakhovka Dam in Nova Kakhovka, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
This photo taken from drone footage, provided by the Ukrainian military and dated May 28, 2023, shows a car on the Kakhovka Dam that appears to be laden with explosives. The dam collapsed June 6, while it was under Russian control.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations has rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the recent Kakhova dam collapse in southern Ukraine, which stranded residents, threatened power supplies and caused an environmental calamity as the war approaches 16 months.
The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement late Sunday that the organization has engaged with Moscow and Kyiv, each of which occupies parts of the southern Kherson region where the dam and reservoir are located, to address the “devastating destruction” caused by the breach.
