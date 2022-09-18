UN: Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools 'shameful'

FILE - A classroom of a Hazara Shiite school sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 31, 2022. The United Nations on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, called for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”

 Ebrahim Noroozi

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations on Sunday called for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”

The U.N. said it is increasingly concerned that the policy, together with other restrictions on basic freedoms, will contribute to a deepening of the country's economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you