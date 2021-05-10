UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, a motorist passes by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles (281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, nearly six weeks since a Sunni militant blitz led by the Islamic State extremist group seized large swaths of northern and western Iraq. The head of a United Nations team investigating atrocities in Iraq says it has found “clear and compelling evidence” that Islamic State extremists committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014.