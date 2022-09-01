Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The company that oversees Ukraine's nuclear power plants said shelling by Russian forces triggered a shutdown at one of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, underscoring the risks faced by a team of U.N. inspectors that was heading there Thursday to assess its safety.

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, set off for the Russia-held nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — despite the heavy shelling for which Ukraine and Russia trade blame.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.