...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cache
and northern Rich Counties through 1230 AM MDT...
At 1140 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Garden, or 13 miles west of Laketown, moving northeast
at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Laketown, Lewiston, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, North Logan,
Richmond, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota.
This storm will be capable of producing strong gusty winds on Bear
Lake. This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy
waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are
urged to seek safe harbor if possible.
This includes the following highways...
US Route 89 between mile markers 464 and 502.
Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 133.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi shakes hands with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi before their meeting at the Iikura guesthouse in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders Tuesday and to see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, on a visit Japan hopes will give credibility to the contentious plan.
A work ship is seen off shore where Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to be used to release the water offshore, during a media tour to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan Monday, June 26, 2023. All equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for a safety inspection by Japanese regulators this week, the plant operator said Monday, as opposition to the plan continues in and outside Japan over safety concerns.
An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company explains about the facility to be used to release treated radioactive water to media at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, Monday, June 26, 2023. All equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for a safety inspection by Japanese regulators this week, the plant operator said Monday, as opposition to the plan continues in and outside Japan over safety concerns.
An equipment to be used to dilute the water with seawater is shown to media at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, Monday, June 26, 2023. All equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for a safety inspection by Japanese regulators this week, the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Monday, as opposition to the plan continues in and outside Japan over safety concerns.
Banners are displayed to protest against Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Japanese regulators began the final inspection Wednesday before treated radioactive wastewater is released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Environmental activists protest against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. The letters read, "Radioactive water in ground facilities."
A Buddhist monk protests against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders Tuesday and to see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, on a visit Japan hopes will give credibility to the contentious plan. The letters read, "The treated radioactive water from the Fukushima."
Nozomu Endo - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
FILE - Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 26, 2022.
Theresa Wey - stringer, AP
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Banners are displayed to protest against Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Japanese regulators began the final inspection Wednesday before treated radioactive wastewater is released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Environmental activists protest against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. The letters read, "Radioactive water in ground facilities."
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders Tuesday and to see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, on a visit Japan hopes will give credibility to the contentious plan.
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Tuesday to submit IAEA's final report on the water release. All of IAEA's interim evaluations have been positive and the final report is expected to say that the water sampling, testing and monitoring plans involved in the release are adequate and fulfill international requirements.
