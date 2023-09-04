Support Local Journalism

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press said Monday.

The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and America after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.


