BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official on Friday said Iran's first execution of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling" and an attempt by Tehran to stifle further anti-government demonstrations.

The Iranian government's decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters,” Volker Türk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva.


