FILE - Palestinian Ambassador Riyad H. Mansour speaks during a meeting of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee at United Nations headquarters on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the U.N. General Assembly asked the U.N.'s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. Mansour thanked countries that backed the measure.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has asked the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The Assembly voted by a wide margin, but with over 50 countries abstaining, on Friday evening to send one of the world’s longest-running and thorniest disputes to the International Court of Justice, a request promoted by the Palestinians and opposed vehemently by Israel.


