...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
A lone traveler walks in the Montparnasse train station Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. France's national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pension reforms that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions are hoping to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France's retirement age.
Demonstrators attend a protest march, in Bayonne, southwestern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. French labor leaders hope to bring more than 1 million demonstrators into the streets again in the latest clash of wills with the government over plans to push back France's retirement age.
A man holds a poster reading "Macron, Borne must retire" during a demonstration, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. From tiny islands to major cities, demonstrators marched across France on Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to push back the retirement age. Labor leaders aimed to bring more than 1 million protesters into the streets in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection."
Youths match during a demonstration Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. From tiny islands to major cities, demonstrators marched across France on Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to push back the retirement age. Labor leaders aimed to bring more than 1 million protesters into the streets in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection."
Youths gesture during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Riot police officers advance during incidents as part of a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
A man is detained by riot police officers during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Riot police officers charge during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators of the CGT 69 Department Union take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators of the CGT 69 Department Union take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protesters march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protesters hold a banner demanding to stop plans to push back France's retirement age, during a demonstration against Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Riot police officers take position near the Invalides monument after a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Riot police officers stand by a damaged bus stop after incidents during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators walk through flare smoke as they arrive near the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Demonstrators poured by the thousands into France's streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection."
Demonstrators arrive at the Invalides monument during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Demonstrators poured by the thousands into France's streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection."
Protestors walk through flares smoke at the end of the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protestors end the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, at the Invalides monument, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protestors end the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, at the Invalides monument, right, and the Eiffel Tower in background, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators, one of them taking photos on top of a public video surveillance pole, take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protesters stand amid tear gas during an incident aspart of a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators, one of them holding a placard reading : "Beat Macron in retreat, if he does a 49.3, let's make him a 1789 (referring to French revolution) " as they take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
A demonstrator next to a banner, takes part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Demonstrators of CGT Merieux bio lab unions take part to a protest march against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
A group of riot police officers advance amid tear gas during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
A group of riot police officers walk past a you'd girl during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Protesters carry posters, one reading "Striking until I retire" during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
Railways are deserted at the Lyon Perrache train station, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. France's national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pension reforms that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions are hoping to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France's retirement age.
Protesters gather for a demonstration Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
A line of riot police officers divides protestors at the end of the demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, at the Invalides monument, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million demonstrators in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a "citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron's government and its opponents.
PARIS (AP) — An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years.
The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests against the proposed pension system reform, in a significant victory for labor unions. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was forced to acknowledge that her government “hears” the “questions and doubts” raised by the reforms that would push the retirement age from 62 to 64.
The eight unions organizing the protests announced that they would hold new demonstrations on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11.
“In the face of massive rejection, the government must withdraw its reform,” said Patricia Drevon of the Workers’ Force union, standing beside colleagues from the other unions in a rare, public show of solidarity.
The powerful CGT union claimed that 2.8 million protesters marched Tuesday.
The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for Macron and his opponents. The government has insisted it's determined to push through Macron's election pledge to reform France's pension system. But strong popular resentment will strengthen efforts by labor unions and left-wing legislators to try to block the bill.
Prime Minister Borne held out a tentative olive branch to protesters and unions later Tuesday, tweeting that: “The retirement reform raises questions and doubts. We hear them.”
This suggests that changes could be in the offing but likely without a full withdrawal as demanded by protesters. Her tweet said the debate opening in parliament “will allow us ... to enrich our project with a goal” of ensuring the future of France’s pension system. “It’s our responsibility.”
Just this weekend, Borne, had insisted that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable.” And Macron on Monday defended the reform as “essential.”
In the capital, police said 87,000 people took to the streets — up from 80,000 in the first big pension protest on Jan. 19, when authorities said 1 million people demonstrated nationwide. Union estimates had doubled that figure.
The overall peaceful Paris march was marred by scattered clashes between a small group of black-clad radicals and riot police, who fired tear gas beside Les Invalides, site of Napoleon’s tomb where the march that stretched across the city ended. Police reported 30 arrests there and elsewhere along the route.
Some 11,000 police were on duty for an estimated 250 protests nationwide.
“Today, the government is in a corner. It has only to withdraw its reform,” Erik Meyer of the Sud Rail union — one of eight which organized the march — said on BFM TV.
Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon celebrated “a historic day" of protests and predicted defeat for Macron.
“It's not often that we see such a mass mobilization," he said, speaking in the southern city of Marseille. “It's a form of citizens' insurrection.”
The protests were not limited to France's big cities. On Ouessant, a tiny western isle of some 800 people off the tip of Brittany, about 100 demonstrators gathered outside the office of Mayor Denis Palluel and marched, he said.
Palluel told The Associated Press that the prospect of having to work longer alarmed mariners on the island with arduous ocean-going jobs.
“Retiring at a reasonable age is important, because life expectancy isn't very long,” he said.
The protests by people of all ages were loud and colorful, featuring sirens, bullhorns and smoke bombs, in keeping with a long tradition in France of taking democracy to the streets.
In addition to the protests, strikes disrupted services across France Tuesday.
Rail operator SNCF said most train services were knocked out in the Paris region, in all other regions and on France’s flagship high-speed network linking cities and major towns. The Paris Metro was also hard hit by station closures and cancellations.
Power workers in key positions, not allowed to walk off the job, showed their support for protesters by temporarily reducing electricity supplies, without causing blackouts, power producer EDF said.
Jamila Sariac, 60, a civil servant, said the pension system should be left alone.
“Social protection is a milestone of our society, a milestone that the government wants to break,” she said, adding that strikes would more effectively pressure the government than demonstrations. “We owe it to our elders who contributed to the wealth of France.”
Construction worker Said Belaiba was among travelers whose morning train from Paris to the city of Lyon was cancelled, forcing him to wait. Still, the 62-year-old said he opposed the planned reform.
“My job is physically exhausting,” he said. “You can’t keep on over 64.”
Strikes also hit schools, with the Education Ministry reporting that around one quarter of teachers stayed off the job — fewer than in the first round of protests.
French media also reported walkouts in oil refineries. Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologized to its listeners because employees were striking.
John Leicester reported from Le Pecq, France.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
