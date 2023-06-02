United Nations North Korea

FILE - A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on June 1, 2023. The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday, June, 2, over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, which Moscow and Beijing refused to condemn.

 Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, which Moscow and Beijing refused to condemn.

The confrontation was the latest over the North’s escalating nuclear, ballistic missile and military programs, which U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood warned are threatening international peace and security. The failed launch “not only disrupted maritime and air traffic in the region, but it also caused alarm for its neighbors in Japan and the Republic of Korea,” he said.


