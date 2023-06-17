U.S. Ambassador Mark Brzezinski holds a U.S. flag as he marches in the yearly pride parade in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The ambassador was sending a clear message of Washington's opposition to discrimination in a country where LGBTQ+ people are facing an uphill struggle.
People take part in the yearly pride parade, known as the Equality Parade, in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
A man takes part in the yearly pride parade, known as the Equality Parade, in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States ambassador held a U.S. flag high as he marched in the yearly Pride parade in Warsaw on Saturday, a clear message of Washington's opposition to discrimination in a country where LGBTQ+ people are facing an uphill struggle.
“America embraces equality,” Ambassador Mark Brzezinski said, as he marched with more than 30 other members of the U.S. Embassy and alongside representatives from Canada, Austria and other Western countries in the Equality Parade.
