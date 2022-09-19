US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death

FILE - A framed portrait of opposition activist Fernando Alban shadowed by an image of Jesus Christ sits on the flag-draped casket containing his remains, during a solemn ceremony at the National Assembly headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. A federal judge in Miami has awarded on September 2022, $73 million in damages to Alban´s family who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolas Maduro.

 Ariana Cubillos

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.

Fernando Albán was arrested in 2018 upon arrival to the international airport in Caracas from New York, where he was part of a delegation that had denounced Maduro's government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days later in what authorities initially described as a suicide jump from the 10th floor of a building belonging to Venezuela's intelligence services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.