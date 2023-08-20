South China Sea

FILE - A Philippine Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boat passes by the Japanese Coast Guard Akitsushima (PLH-32) during a trilateral Coast Guard drill of the U.S., Japan and Philippines, near the waters of the disputed South China See in Bataan province, Philippines, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

 Aaron Favila - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said Sunday.

On Aug. 5, Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels in the contested waterway where disputes have long been regarded as a potential flashpoint and have become a fault line in the rivalry between the U.S. and China in the region.


