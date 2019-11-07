US sanctions 3 Nicaraguan officials for alleged abuses

FILE - In this July 30, 2018 file photo, a protester holds up a Nicaraguan flag during a demonstration supporting journalists recently attacked while covering protests demanding the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the release of all political prisoners, in Managua, Nicaragua. The Trump administration is sanctioning three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption, announced on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.