...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will remain near minor flood stage
through Sunday evening before rising back into flood stage
through at least Friday.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
People line up in front of a bakery during a cease-fire in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Saudi Arabia and the United States say the warring parties in Sudan are adhering better to a week-long cease-fire after days of fighting.
Marwan Ali - stringer, AP
CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Saudi Arabia called on warring sides in Sudan to extend a fragile cease-fire due to expire Monday, as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country.
The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, battling for control of Sudan since mid-April, had agreed last week to the weeklong truce, brokered by the U.S. and the Saudis. However, the cease-fire, like others before it, did not stop the fighting in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
