.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, center, gestures to New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a meeting ahead of the United States - Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
In this image made from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, addresses a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Hundreds of people gather to see New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' visit at Gordon’s Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Hipkins is due to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Papua New Guinea.
In this photo provided by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle, Modi shakes hand with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Uncredited - hogp, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle
In this photo provided by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle, leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) link their hands in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Uncredited - hogp, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle
In this image released by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
Charlotte Gendall - hogp, New Zealand Prime Minister's Office
In this photo released by India's Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fourth left, front row, poses with leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Seventeen year-old student Naomi Kipoi, center, visits at Gordon's Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific. Kipoi opposes the security pact between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, right, visits at Gordon's Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Hipkins met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who traveled in President Joe Biden's place.
In this image released by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, second right, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
Uncredited - hogp, New Zealand Prime Minister's Office
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, center, gestures to New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a meeting ahead of the United States - Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a breakfast meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape attends a breakfast meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, unseen, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
In this image made from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, addresses a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Hundreds of people gather to see New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' visit at Gordon’s Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Hipkins is due to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Papua New Guinea.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
In this photo provided by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle, Modi shakes hand with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Uncredited - hogp, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle
In this photo provided by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle, leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) link their hands in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Uncredited - hogp, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's twitter handle
In this image released by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
Charlotte Gendall - hogp, New Zealand Prime Minister's Office
In this photo released by India's Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fourth left, front row, poses with leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Modi is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Uncredited - hogp, Press Information Bureau
Seventeen year-old student Naomi Kipoi, center, visits at Gordon's Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific. Kipoi opposes the security pact between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, right, visits at Gordon's Market in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. Hipkins met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who traveled in President Joe Biden's place.
Nick Perry - staff, AP
In this image released by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, second right, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.
Uncredited - hogp, New Zealand Prime Minister's Office
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The United States signed a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.
Papua New Guinea's location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant. It was the site of fierce battles during World War II, and with a population of nearly 10 million people, it's the most populous Pacific Island nation.
The State Department said the new agreement provides a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea's defense force and increase regional stability. The full agreement will be made public once politicians in both countries have an opportunity for input, likely in a couple of months.
At a breakfast meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said his country faces significant security challenges, from skirmishes within the country to illegal fishing boats that light up the night like skyscrapers.
“We have our internal security as well as our sovereignty security issues,” Marape said. “We're stepping up on that front to make sure our borders are secure.”
But the agreement sparked student protests in the second-largest city, Lae. And many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization of the region.
Student Naomi Kipoi, 17, said she was opposed to the security pact because she felt it means the U.S. could come to her country whenever it pleased without permission. She said China had been a big help to her country by building roads and funding schools.
“The U.S. didn't help us with aid and other things,” Kipoi said. “They're just trying to sign the agreement.”
Last year, nearby Solomon Islands signed its own security pact with China, a move that raised alarm throughout the Pacific. The U.S. has increased its focus on the Pacific, opening embassies in Solomon Islands and Tonga, reviving Peace Corps volunteer efforts, and encouraging more business investment.
But some have questioned how reliable a partner the U.S. is in the Pacific, particularly after President Joe Biden canceled his plans to make an historic stop in Papua New Guinea to sign the pact. Biden would have been the first sitting U.S. president to visit any Pacific Island country, but he ended up canceling to focus on the debt limit talks back at home.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled in Biden's place, arriving in Papua New Guinea early Monday. In response to news of Blinken's impending visit, China warned against the introduction of “geopolitical games" into the region.
As well as the defense pact, the U.S. also signed a maritime agreement with Papua New Guinea which will allow the U.S. Coast Guard to partner with the Pacific nation to counter illegal fishing and drug smuggling.
The U.S. visit coincided with a trip by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was hosting a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.
Blinken met with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and said the two nations had a shared vision for the region.
“To make sure that it remains free, open, secure and prosperous,” Blinken said.
Hipkins told Blinken he was very happy that Blinken had made the trip.
“The increased U.S. presence in the Pacific is something we welcome,” Hipkins said.
But Hipkins also drew a distinction to his own nation's efforts.
“We are not interested in the militarization of the Pacific,” Hipkins told reporters before the Blinken meeting. “We are interested in working with the Pacific on issues where we have mutual interest. Issues around climate change. And we’re not going to be attaching military strings to that support.”
Hipkins was one of the few leaders to venture out publicly. He got a rapturous reception from hundreds of well-wishers when he visited Gordons Market, a large fruit and vegetable market.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.