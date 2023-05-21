Papua New Guinea US Security

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, center, gestures to New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a meeting ahead of the United States - Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific.

 Nick Perry - staff, AP

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as it continues to compete with China for influence in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea's location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant. It was the site of fierce battles during World War II, and with a population of nearly 10 million people, it's the most populous Pacific Island nation.


