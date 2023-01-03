US Virgin Islands Epstein

FILE - This image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein, on July 25, 2013. A statement released on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, by the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, relieved of her duties the attorney general who pursued various cases against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal fight that resulted in a $105 million settlement.

 Uncredited - hogp, Florida Department of Law Enforcement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the attorney general of the U.S. territory who pursued various cases against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal fight that resulted in a $105 million settlement.

The removal of Denise George comes just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York and accused the company of helping Epstein finance the illegal exploitation of women and children in the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond.


