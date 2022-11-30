US Virgin Islands-Epstein

FILE - This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. The U.S. Virgin Islands has reached a settlement announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 2022, of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

 Uncredited - hogp, Florida Department of Law Enforcement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands announced Wednesday that it reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The settlement ends a nearly three-year legal saga for officials in the U.S. territory, which sought to hold Epstein accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls and of causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The islands will be sold as part of the agreement.


